Rowing: Billy Webb Challenge called off due to Covid restrictions

Spectators line the riverbank at last year's Billy Webb Challenge. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The 2022 Billy Webb Challenge scheduled for January has been cancelled.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Whanganui Rowing Association has decided to call off the event until further notice.

For the past three years, the Billy Webb Challenge has been part of Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

"When Vintage Weekend organisers announced their decision to cancel the January event, we had to consider whether continuing with the Billy Webb under strict protocols would deliver on our event vision and our sponsor's investment," event manager Heather Cox said.

"The simple answer is no; we can't deliver what we want to if we go ahead this coming January."

Rigtec Engineering has contributed to the cash prize pool over the past couple of years but recently agreed to become principal sponsor. Rigtec owner Mark Webb is Billy Webb's great-nephew and incredibly proud to be associated with his uncle's achievements.

Mark bought Rigtec Engineering, a professional rowing equipment fabrication company, in 2018, not realising he was a descendant of Billy Webb.

Rowing legend Mahe Drysdale had confirmed his support to champion a new category for junior scullers.

"Mahe's commitment to the Billy Webb Challenge has been fantastic and we want to honour that while creating an incentive for our younger rowers," WRA president Philippa Baker-Hogan said.



It has not been decided when the Billy Webb Challenge will next be held.

"We will look at the rowing season, when our elite rowers are available and, of course, what delivering events under the traffic light system involves," Baker-Hogan said.

The event commemorates New Zealand's first professional single sculling world champion William "Billy" Webb's defence of his world title on the Whanganui River in 1908, before 25,000 spectators. WRA has organised the event since 2008.