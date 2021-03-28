World Health Day on April 7 - time to make your wellbeing plan

Wellbeing is about keeping active. Photo / Supplied

The theme for World Health Day on April 7 is Building a Fairer, Healthier World.

In our small corner of the world, one of Sport Whanganui's core beliefs is that the Whanganui community thrives when everyone has access to wellbeing. Te Whare Tapa Wha, a Māori model of health, describes wellbeing as a whare (house), and all the parts of the house are equally important to maintain wellbeing.

Taha Tinana — walls of the house (Physical wellbeing — health)

Taha Hinengaro — one side of the house roof (Mental and emotional wellbeing — self-confidence)

Taha Whānau — walls of the house (Social wellbeing — self-esteem)

Taha Wairua — the other side of the house roof (Spiritual wellbeing — personal beliefs)

Whenua — Our environment — the ground our whare is built upon, the foundations

We all need ways to take care of every aspect of ourselves, and the good news is that there are many ways to do that with little or no cost. One of the best ways to build wellbeing and keep the momentum up, is to make a plan, and that's where the Active Wellbeing team can help.

As part of the Active Wellbeing team, I really enjoy helping people find new ways to reinvigorate wellbeing.

Two weeks ago, we gave Midweek readers an overall picture of the work the Active Wellbeing team does. Now I'd like to tell you more about how we can help, which is funded by the Ministry of Health through the Whanganui District Health Board.

Green Prescription

Active Families + Active Adults

People can self-refer for Green Prescription, Active Families or Active Adults by contacting me directly, or get a referral from their GP or nurse. We work together to create a plan and build some goals. We can talk about what's out in the community that is family oriented and sparks your interest. Monthly catch-ups are put in place to chat about how things are going. It's all about support.

Green Prescription support is for six months. We work with the needs of our clients. It can assist with weight management, mental and social wellbeing, reduce your risk of respiratory and cardiovascular complications, diabetes control, improve blood pressure and cholesterol, healthy eating, and improve your general fitness.

Try some ideas below to start your Te Whare Tapa Wha journey and celebrate World Health Day Whenua — (the environment)

■ Time out at the beach or along the Whanganui Awa

■ Spend some time at a park near you, maybe even take your shoes off.

Taha Tinana (Physical wellbeing — health)

■ Take a walk on one of Whanganui's many walkways. It doesn't need to be long, take a bite sized walk.

■ Haven't caught up with a health professional lately? You could make sure you are up to date with free screening programmes and ask about Green Prescription.

Taha Hinengaro (Mental and Emotional wellbeing — self-confidence)

■ Catch up with a friend or family member (whanau), remember to thank them for their support. They are sure to thank you too.

Taha Whānau (Social Wellbeing — self-esteem)

■ Make a healthy meal and invite family or friends to join you. Make it a challenge for each person to bring healthy kai (food) for the table.

Taha Wairua (Spiritual wellbeing — personal beliefs)

■ Connect with a like minded community group. Maybe it's a group you reconnect with or try something new.

For more information on free indoor and outdoor spaces check out: https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/spaces-places/

Deb Byers — Health Manager (06) 349 2325 deb@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Sarah Whayman — Green Prescription Advisor (06) 349 2328 sarah@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Christine Taylor — Fit for Surgery Navigator christine@sportwhanganui.co.nz (06) 349 2507

Rachael Lynch — Wellness Coach rachael.lynch@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2312

www.sportwhanganui.nz