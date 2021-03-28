Museum Notebook: Whanganui museum visitors two years after re-opening

Visitors at the Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Supplied

The most repeated word in our visitor book is ... "AWESOME!"

Whanganui's Regional Museum is gifted with the responsibility of caring for many precious items; however, it is engagement with people and the connections or new knowledge it offers to visitors, from near and far, that makes time spent exploring within the walls so very worthwhile.

"I remember that!"

"Such precious taonga."

"Would you have anything about ...?"

"Those paintings are spectacular."

We hear voices expressing surprise, repulsion, shared memories, amazement, reflection, disgust, laughter and best of all, wonder.

Currently the most finger smudged cabinet generating responses is one containing replicas of animal poo in the Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy exhibition, with tamariki (and their big people) loving it.

Some folk walk briskly about trying to take it all in with a quick glance, while others ponder and read the texts and labels and narratives slowly and thoroughly. Some visitors just like to sit in front of one special artefact and think.

Kids race back and forth wanting to show others what they have found, and a great number of extended families and whānau come in together to share objects and stories from their past.

There is no specific "museum type" of visitor and that's all good.

The Museum is a place for everyone to see changing presentations of collection objects and archives.

To reflect upon, talk about, research further, or just enjoy and be amazed.

It is yours Whanganui, supported by about 75 per cent of its funding through the Whanganui District Council and governed by the Joint Council, a bi-cultural board of trustees structure.

For many local families, it is a regular haunt and they come often. Open on all but two days a year, accessible whatever the weather, it is a knowledge hub for locals and community visitors, and free for all ages and stages.

Museum Notebook

What might grab your attention?

The list is nearly endless.

There is a lightbox upstairs in the old James Thain hardware shop with a 3D smiling figure ready to terrify you into purchasing Ipana toothpaste.

Maybe a megalodon tooth from tens of thousands of years ago is more to your liking, being the largest macro-predatory shark known. Russian Jack's boots tell a well-worn story about his life as a Gentleman of the Road. A ship's bell and retro children's toys are great for perspectives and comparisons.

Our chock-full moa gallery generates lots of questions. And so many beautiful taonga are in Ngā Wai Honohono situated within Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, the Māori Court, with its stunning carved maihi and pou at the entrance, generating awe and respect, time and time again.

Local, national and even the rare international visitors are all welcomed. Schools and early childhood centres visit repeatedly.

There are tour groups from across the country. Frequent talks, walks and presentations are delivered by knowledgeable staff and invited guests.

Special interest groups who ask for a particular focus on a targeted area are catered for. Researchers with family or historical or scientific or political questions seek help from our archives.

So why not call in and see why out-of-towners tell us time and time again, "Whanganui is so, so lucky to have a Museum of this quality. It is AWESOME!"

• Sue King is a Visitors' Services Assistant at Whanganui Regional Museum.