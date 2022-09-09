The Marton Water Supply Strategy is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council has announced the drilling of a second borehole at Tūtaenui Reserve as part of a project to bring better drinking water to Marton residents.

The $11 million project, named the Marton Water Supply Strategy, is part of the council's 2021-31 long-term plan.

Chief operating officer Arno Benadie said drilling the additional bore was still within the budget allocated for the project, and site preparations were under way.

For many years, Marton residents have had issues with their drinking water, including discolouration, unpleasant smell and bad taste.

Benadie said every year in spring and summer, the water in the Marton dams experienced significant algae blooms.

"While the treated drinking water is completely safe for consumption, Marton residents notice these differences in their drinking water which can be concerning," Benadie said.

Marton relies on two groundwater dams for its water source and during the dry summer months, water levels drop at the dams.

When it rains heavily in the summer months, it adds a large volume of raw water from the catchment to the dams in a short time. This affects the raw water that must be treated to produce Marton's drinking water.

Raw water is water that enters the dam before any treatment has taken place.

When the project is completed, the two bores are expected to be able to supply enough volume in groundwater that the dams will not be used for drinking water any more.

"The new bore will work alongside an existing bore at Tūtaenui Reserve and significantly increase the volume of groundwater that can be accessed."

The full project includes the drilling of a new bore and the construction of a new water treatment facility.

Arno Benadie said the filtered water station in Marton was popular and had been available for the past two years. Photo / Bevan Conley

The project will increase the supply of raw water to the Marton water treatment plant from 3500 cubic metres to 5000cu m a day, with the additional bore planned to be operational by the end of 2022.

Benadie said the project would accommodate the town's growth.

"The water accessed through these bores is much more consistent than water from the Marton dams, which means we can fine-tune the treatment and keep the drinking water consistent all year round."

The full project was expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Benadie said.

"In the meantime, we're going to be making sure we get messages out to the community to reassure them that the drinking water continues to be safe, and of the option of the free filtered water station available in Marton year-round," Benadie said.

The council is working in partnership with Manawatū District Council to deliver the project, with Wanganui Welldrillers to start drilling the second bore in October.

The next phase of the project will be to construct a new water treatment plant to replace the 100-year-old facility.

Benadie said over the summer months, the filtered water station in Marton was popular and had been available for the past two years.

The water is treated drinking water from the town supply, filtered through activated carbon filters.