Heavy rain is forecast for Tongariro National Park on Friday. Photo / NZME

Wild weather is on the way for parts of New Zealand, with wind and rain watches including the wider Whanganui region and South Taranaki.

A large trough of low pressure is expected to move across New Zealand during Thursday and Friday, bringing strong to gale north to northeast winds, and heavy rain to western and northern parts of both islands, MetService says.

Heavy rain watches and warnings are in force for northern and western parts of the country.

A severe gale watch is in place for the central North Island from South Taranaki to inland Whanganui and Taihape.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Tongariro National Park from 4am to 6pm on Friday. The forecast is for a period of heavy rain, and accumulations may approach warning amounts.

"This could be a significant weather event, and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as some of the watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings," MetService said.

"Also, more areas will probably be added to the watch or warning."