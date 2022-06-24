Co-ordinator Bev Rees (left) with Joan Harris, Ross Clark, volunteers Helen Ammundsen, Glenis Couling and Sarah Harris at the Blind and Partially Blind Craft Group. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's voluntary workforce has been celebrated this week during National Volunteer Week Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu.

"It is a chance to shine a spotlight on all the fantastic work being done by our volunteers," Whanganui Volunteer Centre (WVC) manager Sandra Rickey said.

Rickey and administrator Elizabeth Sanson work with 1248 active volunteers and more than 100 organisations, making Whanganui the city with the highest number of volunteers per capita in Aotearoa.

Volunteer numbers have increased despite two years of Covid restrictions and more willing hands are always needed with a long list of vacancies on the WVC noticeboard every week.

Drivers, walkers, gardeners, tutors, retail assistants, board members, deck hands and tram conductors are needed, as well as sports coaches and animal carers. And those are just some of the roles available.

"We couldn't recruit new volunteers during the Covid lockdown phases because of the vetting process and some of our regular workers had to take a break but we kept in touch," Rickey said.

"Elizabeth and I became volunteers ourselves and helped out at the City Mission Foodbank because some of the regulars there had to isolate themselves due to their vulnerability. At times like that, you learn to wing it and do what you can. We had Zoom meetings with the other volunteer centres around the country and helped to keep each others' spirits up."

Rickey said there were many fantastic Whanganui volunteer stories and one that really impressed her was the Blind and Partially Blind Craft Group. Volunteer drivers, recruited through WVC, support members to attend the group sessions on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

"They make fantastic, high-quality moccasins and bath mats. They are designed so that everyone is able to contribute to the process - they're amazing."

Bev Rees, who co-ordinates the group, said volunteers drove members to the group sessions at Peat St and mostly stayed to join in during the two-hour sessions as well.

"The Volunteer Centre always find us people when we need them," Rees said.

"It means a lot to the group members because it is such a satisfying and social experience for them. We are independent of the Royal New Zealand Foundation of the Blind but they let us use the space for free and they cover the power and utility costs."

Rees said the moccasins produced by the group were always in demand and she was waiting on new materials to fill orders from around the country and overseas. All the money raised from sales was returned to the group budget. Group members were effectively volunteers themselves as they were also giving their time and labour for free, she said.

"One of our volunteers is a lot younger than everyone else and she said how much the experience has boosted her confidence."

Rickey said while those aged over 60 made up 28 per cent of the current volunteer workforce in Whanganui, there was good participation across all groups from age 15 upwards.

Volunteers may not receive or expect monetary gain for the work they do but their lives are enriched in other ways.

Researchers who conducted a study with volunteers and co-ordinators who worked in Christchurch's worst-affected eastern suburbs after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes suggested there could be a role for healthcare professionals to prescribe volunteering as a way to "improve individual health and wellbeing outcomes".

Visit Whanganui Volunteer Centre at volunteerwhanganui.org.nz or call (06) 347 9430.