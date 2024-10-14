“The food and beverage cartons, they are sent to Hamilton where they’re turned into SaveBOARD which is an alternative building material to the likes of plywood or Gib.”

The council took over control of the centre in June when the kerbside service began.

“It was more about operational finances and it made more sense for the council to take over the operations of it primarily because the council funded quite a portion of the operation costs as well,” Harrison said.

The council surveyed 450 Whanganui residents to get a better understanding of how the centre was being used and what changes should be considered in the future. It also wanted to know if the new kerbside recycling service had affected the centre.

The survey results included a “wish list” of items, such as tyres, polystyrene and plasticised packaging, that people wanted to be able to recycle at the centre.

As a result of the survey, lighting and signage would be improved. Other changes requested included more hand washing stations and a recovered goods shop.

“Interestingly, the data we gathered suggests 75% of current users are urban residents who actively participate in the kerbside recycling service. Many said they were still using the centre for things like soft plastics recycling, household batteries, green waste and e-waste,” Harrison said.

Plans for the future were in the “early stages” and Harrison said there was no intention to close the centre despite public speculation.

“At this stage, we’re kind of getting our feet on the ground and operational from a council perspective and then we will look to a future.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.