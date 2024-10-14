Tyres, polystyrene and plasticised packaging, such as alternative milk containers, can now be dropped off at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.
Whanganui District Council waste services manager Morgan Harrison said the centre was still well-used, despite the introduction of kerbside recycling, and some new services were available.
The centre is now a collection service for the Tyrewise scheme which operates around New Zealand. Tyrewise reuses old tyres in projects, including for playground mats, cement production and sports grounds.
It was not correct that the centre was sending products to landfill as some people had suggested, Harrison said.
“We’ve just started polystyrene, so polystyrene recycling goes to Palmerston North where it’s processed and converted into a plastic brick and sent to Malaysia where it is made into picture frames.