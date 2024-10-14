Advertisement
Whanganui’s Resource Recovery Centre introduces new services

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre is now accepting polystyrene, plasticised packaging and old tyres. Photo / NZME

Tyres, polystyrene and plasticised packaging, such as alternative milk containers, can now be dropped off at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

Whanganui District Council waste services manager Morgan Harrison said the centre was still well-used, despite the introduction of kerbside recycling, and some new services were available.

The centre is now a collection service for the Tyrewise scheme which operates around New Zealand. Tyrewise reuses old tyres in projects, including for playground mats, cement production and sports grounds.

It was not correct that the centre was sending products to landfill as some people had suggested, Harrison said.

“We’ve just started polystyrene, so polystyrene recycling goes to Palmerston North where it’s processed and converted into a plastic brick and sent to Malaysia where it is made into picture frames.

“The food and beverage cartons, they are sent to Hamilton where they’re turned into SaveBOARD which is an alternative building material to the likes of plywood or Gib.”

The council took over control of the centre in June when the kerbside service began.

“It was more about operational finances and it made more sense for the council to take over the operations of it primarily because the council funded quite a portion of the operation costs as well,” Harrison said.

The council surveyed 450 Whanganui residents to get a better understanding of how the centre was being used and what changes should be considered in the future. It also wanted to know if the new kerbside recycling service had affected the centre.

The survey results included a “wish list” of items, such as tyres, polystyrene and plasticised packaging, that people wanted to be able to recycle at the centre.

As a result of the survey, lighting and signage would be improved. Other changes requested included more hand washing stations and a recovered goods shop.

“Interestingly, the data we gathered suggests 75% of current users are urban residents who actively participate in the kerbside recycling service. Many said they were still using the centre for things like soft plastics recycling, household batteries, green waste and e-waste,” Harrison said.

Plans for the future were in the “early stages” and Harrison said there was no intention to close the centre despite public speculation.

“At this stage, we’re kind of getting our feet on the ground and operational from a council perspective and then we will look to a future.”

