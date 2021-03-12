Whanganui's Plumber Dan hosts Pork Pie movie screening to raise money for KidsCan

Dan Goldsworthy's V6 Stretch Mini will take part in the 2021 Pork Pie Charity Run later this month. Photo / File

A New Zealand cultural staple is set to be shown at Embassy 3 cinema in Whanganui next week, all in aid of a charity convoy raising money for children in poverty.

The 1981 movie Goodbye Pork Pie will be shown at the cinema at 7pm on Wednesday, March 17, to raise money for the biennial Pork Pie Charity Run in which a group of 50 Minis travel from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South to raise money for charity KidsCan.

Taking part this year is Whanganui's Dan Goldsworthy, or Plumber Dan, who will be driving one of his three Minis over the five-day journey - the first time he has taken part.

"I've tried for the last three times to get in. This year the tickets went in six minutes," Goldsworthy said.

"The last event they raised $320,000, so it's quite a good event."

The well-known Whanganui businessman decided it would be a good idea to show the film in an effort to raise money, and enlisted the help of other local businesses.

"There are heaps of prizes for the night. There's some from Toyota and Barracks and Japanese Kitchen and even a couple of phones from Spark. I think there's over $2000 in spot prizes.

"Some good support from the community again."

Around 100 tickets remain available for the event, and Goldsworthy is encouraging people to get involved.

"It'll be a great night with a great film for a really good cause."

Tickets can be purchased from the Plumber Dan office at 179 Victoria Ave, or at the Whanganui River Markets on Saturday, March 13. The ticket price includes the film as well as nibbles.