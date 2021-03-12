Whanganui footballer James Musa re-signs with Phoenix Rising FC in the United States

Whanganui international James Musa has returned to the Phoenix Rising FC fold in the United States after two seasons away. Photo / Phoenix Rising FC

Whanganui footballer James Musa has been re-signed by Phoenix Rising Football Club in the United States.

The club has signed the 28-year-old former All Whites defender pending USL and USSF approval.

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona's history and the defending 2020 USL Western Conference champions. The club is owned by former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, Advantage Sports Union CEO Alex Zheng, club governor Berke Bakay and an impressive collection of business leaders and international celebrities.

Musa spent the 2020 season with MLS side Minnesota United, appearing in six matches for the Loons and starting twice.



"James is a very good player," Rising head coach Rick Schantz said.

"He is a versatile and technically gifted player. He made a huge impact for us two years ago. I'm expecting him to do the same this season. His experience with Minnesota was very good. I know he's ready to help us win more trophies."



A familiar face to Rising fans, Musa spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Rising, making 20 starts for the regular season title winners that season. That squad also enjoyed a 20-match unbeaten run, the longest in American soccer history.



"I feel very lucky to be back with the squad," Musa said.

International Whanganui footballer James Musa is back in training with his old United States team, Phoenix Rising FC, Photo / Phoenix Rising FC (Jose Bosch)

"Some of the guys on this team are my good mates in football. We played together for two years. We had an amazing two years. There is something different about this team. It feels like a family. Everyone is very close and able to get along together. That obviously helps us out on the field. We've got some trophies to win."



During his two seasons with Rising, Musa made 54 appearances and accumulated almost 4,000 minutes, with three assists and two goals scored. He also has three international caps for the All Whites.

Musa will combine on the back line with fellow All White Deklan Wynne, who signed with Rising on January 14.



Musa began his pro career with Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League. He signed with English Premier League side Fulham in 2012 and spent time on loan with Hereford United. Musa also played for Saint Louis FC and Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship.

He was briefly signed by Sporting Kansas City's first team, making his MLS debut with them on August 12, 2017, against the Seattle Sounders.