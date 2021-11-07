Whanganui's paddle steamer Waimarie refloated on second attempt

Coastguard Wanganui keeps an eye on PS Waimarie on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Paddle steamer Waimarie is back on the Whanganui River and ready for its summer season.

The Waimarie has been out of the water since June, when it was hauled out to undergo its out-of-water survey.

It was refloated on Sunday morning after an earlier failed attempt.

"It went better than Friday when we had an issue with the [slipway] rails twisting," Waimarie manager Phil Pollero said.

"We did a lot of work for the rest of that day and on Saturday between tides to get the rails realigned.

"Then it was just a matter of waiting for the tide to come in."

A digger was used to "give her a bit of a shove" on Sunday, Pollero said.

"Fortunately, that went smoothly."

In terms of the summer months, Pollero said there weren't as many bookings as this time last year.

"We were flat out with charters and bookings leading into and after Christmas, but at the moment things are a little bit quiet.

"I think people are waiting to see what happens with the new Covid-19 system.

"The most important thing is getting the boat back on the water and being able to operate though."

Without The Steam Traction Engine Society, Coastguard Wanganui and the Waimarie's volunteers, getting the paddle steamer back in operation wouldn't have been possible, Pollero said.

"I want to give a big thank you to them."