'Looking more like a boat' - refurbished boiler back in Waimarie

A crane lowers the refurbished boiler into the Waimarie paddlesteamer. Photo / Bevan Conley

The boiler of Whanganui River paddlesteamer Waimarie has been removed and refurbished for the first time in 21 years.

Work on it was part of the boat's out-of-water survey and inspection by Maritime New Zealand.

The last such survey was in 2016.

The boiler is now in excellent condition, Whanganui Riverboat Restoration & Navigation Trust chairwoman Marion Johnston said.

On Thursday a crane was used to lift the refurbished boiler high up over the boat and drop it in the place it will be reconnected.

This year extra work was done to future-proof the boat for continued operation as a tourist attraction, she said.

Her trust owns the boat on behalf of the community. The Waimarie Operating Trust runs it.

The coal-fired paddlesteamer was pulled out of the water to a position near the Dublin St Bridge on June 28. The next steps in its upgrade are a refit of the boiler's pipework and valves, and a fresh coat of antifouling paint for its hull.

Once the boat can get steam up it will be moved back into the water and return to its wharf while remaining cosmetic work is done.

"She's starting to look more like a boat again," Johnston said.

Usually, the summer tourist season starts at Labour weekend but this year the Covid-19 lockdown and rainy weather have delayed the opening. It's now set for November 27, and people who had earlier bookings can rebook or get a refund.

Last year the boat had a great season, Johnston said. Despite Covid-19 disruptions it carried more than 10,000 passengers.

This year the bookings dried up when the level 4 lockdown started in August.

"I think once people know what the summer is going to look like in terms of lockdowns we will start to see bookings increase. People just can't make plans," Johnston said.