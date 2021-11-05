Whanganui's paddle steamer Waimarie to be relaunched on Saturday after issues with equipment

Locals gathered on the Dublin St bridge and surrounding banks around Kowhai Park as crews tried to lower the Paddle Steamer Waimarie back into the Whanganui River.

The paddle steamer Waimarie will be refloated on Saturday morning after an unsuccessful attempt to launch it on Friday.

The mission started just before 10.30am, but after an hour or so and a couple of unsuccessful attempts, it was postponed.

The relaunching of the Waimarie on Friday was unsuccesfful due to an issue with the slipway rails. Photo / Bevan Conley

Riverboat Centre manager Phil Pollero said they experienced issues with the slipway rails with prevented the cradle and the vessel from being able to reach the river.

Work to rectify the problem took place on Friday afternoon, with the intention of relaunching on the high tide on Saturday or Sunday, Pollero said.

High tide is at 11.40am on Saturday and 12.25pm Sunday.