The Mangapurua Track from the Bridge to Nowhere to the Trig has been closed due to slips and damage from recent weather events, according to the Department of Conservation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Damage from persistent rainfall earlier in June caused the closure of part of the Bridge to Nowhere walking track.

Department of Conservation Whanganui operations manager Jim Campbell said the Mangapurua Track had been closed to all users from the Bridge to Nowhere to the Trig due to significant slips and damage.

The damage was caused by recent weather events, with substantial rainfall recorded across the region earlier this month.

The Bridge to Nowhere track remained open but Campbell advised people to exercise caution as there was damage to some barriers and slips that needed to be crossed.

Repairs to the track would be dependent on weather, the availability of resources, staff and contractors and the relative priority of these tracks for DoC, Campbell said.

Because of these factors, it was not possible to determine when the track would be repaired at this stage, he said.

Earlier in June, DoC advised the Mangapurua Track would be closed to cyclists from June 7 to October 21.

Campbell said people should refer to the DoC website for updates on the repair status of the track.