The winning Castlecliff team comprised Sam Kauika (left), Dan Kauika, Alistair Ross, Royd Hayes, Pene Turia-Bennett and Tyler Lock. Photo / Supplied

Castlecliff Golf Club has taken out this year's men's regional B grade pennants competition.

Selector and manager Alistair Ross said the six-strong team was up against Feilding B in the final, held at the Rangatira course, Hunterville, last Sunday.

With the victory comes promotion to the A grade next year.

Castlecliff was unbeaten throughout this season's round-robin competition, seeing off Marton, Feilding B, Manawatū B, Levin and Waimarino.

"We have got a good young team, although one of the guys had a football injury late Saturday afternoon," Ross said.

"Being the selector I promoted myself back into the side. If we had lost it wouldn't have looked good, but I managed to sneak a win."

The team on the day was made up of Ross, Dan Kauika, Sam Kauika, Pene Turia-Bennett, Tyler Lock and Royd Hayes.

Sunday's final concluded with a round of matchplay singles.

"It was all tied up heading into the afternoon, but we managed to win four of the six singles games, which gave us the overall team win," Ross said.

"Towards the end Royd and I were up, but the four boys behind us were all down.

"Sam and Pene made comebacks and they were both one up coming to the last hole. By that stage we pretty much had it in the bag."

Ross said there was a significant jump between grades.

He was part of the last Castlecliff team that won the B-grade competition in 2015.

"The big three in A grade are Feilding, Palmerston North and Manawatū.

"Those big clubs have got depth. Their worst golfers are either on scratch or one or two handicaps.

"We have been a little bit lower this year, though. I think our highest handicap was a three or a four. That's why we have prevailed in the B grade."

Ross said most of the team would be around next season.

"I'm not sure about the very top of the A grade, but if we are competitive enough with the bottom part then hopefully, we can stay there for a year or two.

"There are some great young players coming through at Castlecliff at the moment. That is exciting for the club."