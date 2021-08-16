Whanganui Winter Pride Week could be start of something bigger

Christina Emery before the "summer" Whanganui Pride Week in February/March. Photo / Bevan Conley

Pride Whanganui has organised a series of events this week to banish the winter blues.

The "mini" Pride Week kicks off with an overnight trip to Ohakune on Thursday, August 19, before punters head up the Whanganui River on MV Wairua on Friday evening.

Guests, who are encouraged to dress in Gatsby attire for the awa cruise, will be accompanied by local saxophonist Bobbi Hutchinson on the journey to Upokongaro.

Once there, a game of Cards Against Humanity will kick off at the Riverboat Bar and Cafe.

Pride Whanganui trustee Christina Emery said they were inspired by the annual Winter Festival in Queenstown, but also because there was "a lack of events in the colder months in Whanganui".

"We thought, 'why not see if we can create a mini Pride festival that fits in with the season?'," Emery, who is also General Sales Manager Whanganui for NZME, publisher of the Chronicle, said.

"Nothing can beat our epic Pride Week in February/March, but a year is a long time to wait to celebrate all things Pride.

"We hope that this becomes a regular thing during the colder months."

A fundraising party will be held at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Saturday, August 21, with performances from Miss Ribena, Miss Loretta, Luna - Queen of the Moon, and others.

For more information, go to www.pridewhanganui.co.nz/events