Kowhai Park flying fox complete - but when will it officially open?

Two-year-old Niwa Yamamoto-Hawira wasone of the first to try out the new flying fox, before it was swiftly closed again. Photo / Bevan Conley

Construction of the new flying fox at Kowhai Park is complete - 10 months after it was taken down - but an opening date is yet to be confirmed.

That's despite it being in use on Thursday after its seat was installed "in error".

The Whanganui District Council said on Thursday construction of the new flying fox was complete but it was waiting for grass around the area to grow before it opened.

But when the Chronicle visited later that day, barriers around the flying fox had been removed and a number of people were already taking to the new attraction.

"The seat was installed in error and has been removed this afternoon," the council said.

The following morning the seat had been removed and barriers installed around flooded sections of grass.

The Kowhai Park flying fox has been out of action since the council removed it in October.

The flying fox is currently closed, while the council waits for the "grass to establish." Photo / Bevan Conley

Then, the council said it was "not operational as we are having to make repairs".

In January, the flying fox was still missing from the park, and the council said it was removed because of safety concerns.

"Whanganui District Council still plans to reinstate the flying fox and discussions with an engineer are ongoing."

Last month, the council confirmed it had finalised plans for a new flying fox, including removing the existing wooden platform and replacing it with a raised turf platform.

The council could not say exactly when the flying fox would reopen.