Coast Breakfast team broadcast show from Whanganui's Rutland Arms Inn

The Coast Breakfast team of Jase Reeves, Sam Wallace and Toni Street broadcast from the Rutland Arms Inn on Friday, seen here interviewing Whanganui local Stan Walker. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Rutland Arms Inn was a hive of activity on Friday morning, as the Coast Breakfast team cosied up in a corner to broadcast to the nation.

The trio of Toni Street, Jase Reeves and Sam Wallace, were in Whanganui to promote the city as a tourist destination - a joint campaign between Whanganui & Partners and NZME Whanganui.

The broadcasters spent Thursday exploring the best of what Whanganui had to offer, including a visit to New Zealand Glassworks, a river cruise on the Motor Vessel Wairua, and a helicopter flight with Midwest Helicopters.

On Friday morning's radio show the trio sat down with Whanganui musicians Stan Walker and Anthonie Tonnon, as well as those involved in the crew's activities the day prior.

Street told the Chronicle the trip has been a real highlight.

"Yesterday I did things I've never done before. I did glass blowing, and I went up in a helicopter for the first time ever. I've ticked off a major fear of mine," Street said.

"Everywhere we went, there was this really welcoming community vibe. That's what Stan Walker talked about this morning as well. It just has that lovely feel and bit of a slow pace.

"From just coming out of doing the Olympics, it's exactly what I needed."

Wallace, a former TVNZ weather presenter, said his previous trips to the city weren't in the best of circumstances.

Jase, Toni and Sam host the breakfast show on the Coast network, which broadcasts to 22 towns and cities across the country. Photo / NZME

"I've been here a few times in the past to cover the flooded river, so it's good to come down on a nice day and actually have a real good look around the place."

Reeves said the best part of the city is "undoubtedly the people".

"We've been looked after really well, with smiling faces meeting us wherever we go."

Paul Chaplow, Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for visitor industries, said the trip will prove valuable for the city.

"To have the group here promoting Whanganui as a destination to the rest of the country is just great," Chaplow said.

Coast is one of NZME's eight radio brands, and broadcasts to 22 towns and cities across New Zealand, playing a mix of music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.