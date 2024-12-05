A warm, clear day is expected for the 2024 Whanganui Christmas Parade. Photo / NZME

A festive Saturday is ahead for Whanganui with two large Christmas events and, according to MetService, it “looks like a lovely day”.

It is expected to be a fairly dry day continuing in the early afternoon for the Whanganui Christmas Parade and into the evening for Carols by Candlelight at Rotokawau Virginia Lake, meteorologist Mmaphapelo Maktabutlane said.

“There could be some cloud floating around but at this point we’re not expecting any rain,” Maktabutlane said.

A westerly wind may move through the coast but would remain mild, “more refreshing than anything”.

A 23C high is expected, lowering to 13C overnight.