Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weekend weather: Don’t rain on our parade

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read
A warm, clear day is expected for the 2024 Whanganui Christmas Parade. Photo / NZME

A warm, clear day is expected for the 2024 Whanganui Christmas Parade. Photo / NZME

A festive Saturday is ahead for Whanganui with two large Christmas events and, according to MetService, it “looks like a lovely day”.

It is expected to be a fairly dry day continuing in the early afternoon for the Whanganui Christmas Parade and into the evening for Carols by Candlelight at Rotokawau Virginia Lake, meteorologist Mmaphapelo Maktabutlane said.

“There could be some cloud floating around but at this point we’re not expecting any rain,” Maktabutlane said.

A westerly wind may move through the coast but would remain mild, “more refreshing than anything”.

A 23C high is expected, lowering to 13C overnight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With the festivities finished, the weather is expected to pack in with Sunday forecast to be warmer, windier and wetter.

The wind would swing slightly north to a stronger northwesterly “especially in the afternoon”, Maktabutlane said.

Rain would likely appear later in the evening or overnight on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The anticipated cloud cover on Sunday leading to the later rainfall would trap in the summer heat, with a 25C high and a “warm” 17C overnight and into Monday morning, she said.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle