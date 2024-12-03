Whanganui’s Carols by Candlelight marks 75 years

Whanganui's 75th annual Carols by Candlelight is set to take place this weekend.

The event was originally held in Cooks Gardens and organised by the YWCA.

Now held at the Virginia Lake Punch Bowl and organised by the Rotary Club of Whanganui North, one thing that hasn’t changed is the music provided by Brass Whanganui, who have existed in Whanganui since 1882.

The first Whanganui Carols by Candlelight in 1949 was attended by 4000 people and was “an outstanding success” according to the Whanganui Chronicle’s December 27, 1949, edition.

This Saturday’s Carols by Candlelight will be hosted by Nicky Rennie and led by Whanganui Community Choir and the Whanganui Lyric Singers with support from Ellarose Vakadranu, Olivia Clunie and David Tipi.