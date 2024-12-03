Advertisement
Whanganui’s Carols by Candlelight marks 75 years

Whanganui’s Carols by Candlelight marks 75 years this weekend.

The event was originally held in Cooks Gardens and organised by the YWCA.

Now held at the Virginia Lake Punch Bowl and organised by the Rotary Club of Whanganui North, one thing that hasn’t changed is the music provided by Brass Whanganui, who have existed in Whanganui since 1882.

The first Whanganui Carols by Candlelight in 1949 was attended by 4000 people and was “an outstanding success” according to the Whanganui Chronicle’s December 27, 1949, edition.

This Saturday’s Carols by Candlelight will be hosted by Nicky Rennie and led by Whanganui Community Choir and the Whanganui Lyric Singers with support from Ellarose Vakadranu, Olivia Clunie and David Tipi.

Tipi is currently the head of music at Nga Tawa and has previously been a member of many national choirs including Voices NZ Premier Chamber Choir, Auckland University Chamber Choir and The Graduate Choir NZ.

Olivia is a student who will be performing the carols in New Zealand sign language.

Another first for the event is the inclusion of six food retailers.

Whanganui’s 75th Carols by Candlelight will take place in Virginia Lake’s Punch Bowl on Saturday, December 7, with food available from 5pm and carols starting at 6pm.

