Whanganui Tennis Club is having a family-friendly fun day. Photo / File

HAVE A GO

Whanganui Tennis Club is holding a free, family-friendly fun day for people to have a go at tennis. There'll be games, a barbecue and spot prizes. Head along and have a go. Sunday, 10am-4pm, at the Bassett St Squash and Tennis Club.

LIVE MUSIC

Wanganui Music Society is holding its end of year concert on Sunday, followed by a finger-food tea. St Paul's Hall, Cooks St, $5 entry, all welcome.

MARKETS

Head along and support the creative folk at Whanganui River Markets. And grab something yummy to eat while you're at it. Saturday 8.30am to 1pm on the downtown riverbank.

AT THE FLICKS

Eternals is the latest product from the Marvel superhero movie machine. Featuring a large cast including some familiar Game of Thrones faces, the film ups the stakes yet again in terms of saving the world. Showing at Embassy 3.

ON THE BOX

What a range of choices this weekend. Check out the NPC rugby final as Waikato take on Tasman, SS1, 7.05pm, or revisit a blockbuster with Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers, TVNZ 2, 7pm, or Ghost, Three, 8.30pm.