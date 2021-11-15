Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB yet to finalise home isolation plans as Covid-19 spreads to the regions

Ethan Griffiths
By
4 mins to read
The Whanganui DHB does not yet have an official community isolation plan, as Covid continues it's journey down the country. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui DHB does not yet have an official community isolation plan, as Covid continues it's journey down the country. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui District Health Board doesn't yet have an official plan for how a local Covid-19 case would isolate in the community, despite the DHB boss warning Covid's arrival in the district is imminent.

In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.