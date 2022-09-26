Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

The sun will be shining in Whanganui until Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The start of the week is the time to be out and about enjoying the first week of daylight saving in Whanganui.

Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Tuesday would bring a high of 19C, with 20C expected on Wednesday.

Monday also had a high of 20C.

"Those days are looking nice and fine, perhaps with a bit of high cloud about," Glassey said.

"There is some cooler weather on its way later in the week though."

Occasional rain was forecast for Whanganui on Thursday but temperatures would remain reasonably warm, with a high of 19C.

There would be a south-easterly change on Friday, Glassey said.

"Things will get colder later on Friday and as we head into the weekend.

"Most of the rain is forecast for the southern and eastern part of the North Island though, so Whanganui may escape most of it as the front moves through."

There would be a high of 18C on Friday before the southerly hit, Glassey said.

That would cause temperatures to drop to 15C on Saturday.

Overnight lows would rise as the week progressed.

"We are going for 6C on Tuesday morning, 8C for Wednesday, 11C on Thursday and 12C on Friday morning.

"Then the southerly hits and we are back down to 7C on Saturday morning, Glassey said.