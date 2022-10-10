The weather is set to improve on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The weather is set to improve on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There won't be much sunshine around Whanganui for the working week, with a smattering of rain also in the works.

Metservice meteorologist Angus Hines said after the potential for a shower or two on Monday, residents could expect mostly cloudy conditions this week.

"It's looking like another cloudy day on Tuesday, with some rain moving through around the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

"That shouldn't last all that long. Wind will be moderate to strong through the morning but dying out after lunch and becoming fairly calm."

Tuesday would bring a daytime high of 18C.

Hines said the cloud would still be hanging around on Wednesday.

"Again, it doesn't look like a washout of a day but there is the chance of some rain, particularly towards the later half of the afternoon and into the evening.

"There will be light winds and partly cloudy skies before that comes in."

That theme would continue into Thursday, Hines said.

"It will be quite cloudy again with some showers around.

"That's the trend for this week - little bits and pieces of wet weather but nothing major moving through."

A daytime high of 18C was expected again on Wednesday, with 17C expected on Thursday.

Hines said there would be a slightly stronger easterly flow across the North Island on Friday.

"That is probably good news for Whanganui because it will clear out a lot of the rain and showers and potentially even the clouds.

"Things could be looking a bit brighter and drier for Friday.

"Overnight minimums over the next few days look to be around 10C for the most part."