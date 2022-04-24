Anzac Day should by mostly dry in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong westerlies in Whanganui are expected to die out before Anzac Day on Monday.

That's according to Metservice, which predicts some morning cloud with a possible light shower on Monday morning before things clear up.

Easterly winds will ease in the afternoon and a daytime high of 19C is expected.

Tuesday should begin with fine weather and light winds, but cloudy periods and westerlies may develop from the afternoon. There should be a high of 20C.

That is the same for Wednesday, which should bring morning cloud before clearing. An early southeast change is expected.

At this stage, fine weather is expected for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the daytime high forecast to hover around 19-20C.

Overnight temperatures should remain chilly, with 7C expected on Monday night, 10C on Tuesday, and 7-8C for the rest of the week.