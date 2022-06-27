Warmer daytime and overnight temperatures are expected for the Whanganui region, MetService said. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region can expect warmer temperatures and scattered showers for the week ahead.

MetService meteorologist John Law expected temperatures to be higher than those the region experienced at the end of last week.

"It's definitely going to feel much warmer than we saw at the end of last week, where we saw some really low temperatures," he said.

Overnight temperatures in particular would increase compared to the previous week, but were expected to stay in single figures throughout the week, with an overnight low of 4-5C expected on Wednesday.

Daytime highs of 16C were expected for the week, with the increase due to a change in wind directions.

"We've seen a wind direction change so it's not quite as cold and I think we should find some decent brightness at least for [Monday] and the first part of [Tuesday]," Law said.

There was a wet weather band moving up the country from the south, which was expected to arrive over the Whanganui region on Tuesday.

"It runs up and then it kind of lingers over the central parts of the country, so from southern Taranaki down towards Wellington," Law said.

Because of this, he expected it to cloud over as Tuesday went on, with rain starting later in the day.

The rain would continue into Wednesday, with it starting to clear on Thursday, though a couple of scattered showers from the south were still expected for the end of the week.