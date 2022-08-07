Rain across Monday and Tuesday was expected to ease across the rest of the week for the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

A week of two halves of weather can be expected for the Whanganui region, with an unsettled start transitioning to fine weather for the weekend.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said scattered showers were expected for the region across Monday and Tuesday.

"It's not going to be a washout, but I think for the start of the week we can expect to see some periods of rain on Monday and Tuesday," Miller said.

From Wednesday the rain was expected to clear, with a drying trend and southeasterly winds gradually easing towards the end of the week.

For the weekend a high-pressure ridge was expected to develop over the country, so Miller said calm weather was forecast throughout Saturday and Sunday.