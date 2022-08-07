Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Summit Electrical Whanganui were looking to sew up the 2022 Under 20 HYC Heartland Series title yesterday after a big 49-22 over Wairarapa Bush in Palmerston North on Saturday.

After last weekend's comfortable win over 2021 champions Horowhenua-Kapiti U20 at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui again collected maximum points ahead of facing Poverty Bay in their final match.

They scored nine tries against Wairarapa Bush and would have well exceeded 50 points by slotting more than two conversions, while a couple of penalties were also missed.

Flanker Rongomai McLean-Wanoa scored multiple tries, while Lafo Ah Ching was an absolute menace for midfield defenders.

No 8 Tawhiwhi Karaitiana had a good match, while Joseph Abernethy was one of the players to come off the bench and lift the side, finishing more strongly than they managed at Cooks Gardens.

"It was a similar game to Horowhenua," said coach Duane Brown.

"We got off to a good start, found our rhythm, scored a few tries on the edges."

Getting over-excited at breaking the defensive line, Whanganui's ball-runners got isolated, leading to turnovers, as Wairarapa Bush got back into the contest.

"Breaking through, they got away from their shape, but once they decided to play rugby, they got that back.

"The second half, scored a couple of tries early."

There were some high-speed collisions as Wairarapa Bush brought big players but, aside from bumps and bruises, Whanganui had no injuries to report as they prepared to back up less than 24 hours later against Poverty Bay.

They had one player fewer on their bench, but they were back the full 22 for the last game, with Brown looking to rotate in a couple of the reserves to start.

"Hopefully we should have a few boys in the Heartland [Hurricanes] team."

Around the grounds

METRO: St John's Whanganui Metro's quest for back-to-back MRU Colts championships was ended by rivals Feilding Yellows, losing 27-12 in the semifinal at Johnston Park on Saturday. Metro had beaten the Yellows in both pool games but narrowly missed out on a home playoff on points differential. Yellows will play College Old Boys RFC, who scored late to avoid a massive upset against Bush SC, winning 32-29 in the other semifinal.

COLLEGIATE: Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV have booked their place in the CNI Plate final in Taupo next weekend after a 26-22 home win over Taranaki's Francis Douglas Memorial College on Saturday, after they trailed 15-14 at halftime. Collegiate will play St Peter's Cambridge, who beat Lindisfarne College 34-27.

SCHOOLS: On Saturday, City College 1st XV beat Horowhenua College 32-19 in their MRU Premier 2 home game on Saturday. In Youth 1, Whanganui Collegiate Black hammered Dannevirke High Youth XV 91-5. On Wednesday in the Secondary School Girls competition, Whanganui High School beat Palmerston North Girls' High 29-24.

UNDER 15 GIRLS: The Whanganui U15 Girls squad has been named. It is: Azariah Vakuruivalu-Rope, Kahleaha Walker, Ngarongo Ponga, Jayla Martin, Te Reo Tuatahi Mareikura, Amarni Martin, Jasmine Pomeroy, Merenia Houltam (Cullinane); Rose Soverel, Malena Hawira (Ruapehu College); Lexes Martin (Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tupoho); Gina-Lee Hoani-Phillips, Quiyanah Patu, Eden-Rose Kumeroa-Te Ua, Khianazae Manu-Kuru (City College); Hannah Byam, Elizabeth Adrole, Lasaini Aleke, Jordi Aleke, Alicia Ross (Whanganui Girls College); Ava McDonough, Jipsyrose Manuel-Joseph (Whanganui High). Coaches: Amber McKee, Sereima Vakuruivalu. Manager: Lesley Adrole.

UNDER 18 GIRLS: The Whanganui U18 Girls squad has been named. It is – Forwards: Waimarie Whanarere (Cullinane), Tamelia Blackburn (WHS), Selina Vaivela (WHS), Pania Pari (Cullinane), Keisha Craven (Whanganui Girls), Charace Prince (Cullinane), Maina Gray (Ruapehu), Evie Roy (WHS), Cienna Newland (WHS), Hye-le Wihare-Hansen (Ruapehu), Samara Pahl-Long (WHS), Hayley Gabriel (WHS), Anahera Hamahona (Cullinane), Taonga Hunapo (Whanganui Girls). Backs: Tiana-Rose Butler (Cullinane), Kaya Brooks (WHS), Samantha Rees (Cullinane), Porourangi Manuel (WHS), Diaz Gabriel (WHS), Keara Ranginui (City College), Jiziahley Edmonds (Ruapehu), Bella Carrol-Buckenara (City College), Tamzyn Newland (WHS), Keira-J Mete-Renata (Cullinane). Coaches: Rob Roy, Lavenia Nauga-Grey. Manager: Pounamu Tawaroa.