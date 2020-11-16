Whanganui urged to aid flood-hit Napier residents by donating supplies

Whanganui Koha Shed manager Sherron Sunnex is calling on Whanganui to lend a hand to flood-affected Napier residents. Photo / Bevan Conley

Napier residents affected by severe flooding have been on Sherron Sunnex's mind and she is collecting supplies to transport to the region.

"I will always remember the support that came into Whanganui after we were flooded in 2015," she said.

The Whanganui Koha Shed manager said she has spoken to Red Cross and Salvation Army representatives in Napier to find out what is needed most by people who have been displaced or lost property.

"I remember what it was like after the floods here and things like warm clothing, bedding, blankets and towels were the essential things people needed.

"Even if people are insured, it can take a long time for claims to come through so they will be needing things to tide them over."

Sunnex said Koha Shed volunteers hope to take a vanload of supplies to Napier this weekend and she is asking for donated items to be delivered to 88 Duncan St, Whanganui East.

"I am told that food distribution is going well in Napier but I'm sure non-perishable food items that will be greatly appreciated.

"Disposable masks and gloves will also be helpful if anyone has spares. Cleaning up after floods is smelly and messy work, as many Whanganui people will remember."

Water containers, wet weather gear, gumboots and tools for clean-up work are also welcome.

"We would really welcome extra transport," said Sunnex.

"If anyone has a truck or other transport they can lend that will be fantastic and we can cover all costs."

Sunnex said the donations are a way for one community to help another after a natural disaster.

"Let's show Napier our support as we did for Edgecumbe when they were flooded in 2017.

"Napier has a small koha shed which operates mainly as a foodbank.

"We will visit them and see how we can assist their efforts while we're there but we will deliver Whanganui donations to Red Cross."

Sunnex said donations can be collected if people are unable to deliver them to Duncan St and she can be contacted via the Koha Shed Facebook page or by calling 027 404 0240.