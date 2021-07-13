Whanganui tram trust takes second look at track extension

Tramways Whanganui operating committee chairman Bruce Kelly (centre), with helpers Denise Lenihan and Warwick Laws, suggests extending the tram line. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Tramways Trust will again consider whether it's worth extending the tram lines from its Moutoa Quay tram shed into the CBD.

Various possible routes were put forward before the June 2015 flood, but interest flagged after the shed was flooded.

These days the tram, driven by volunteers, operates on the 180m of track between the shed and the Waimarie Wharf. Public rides are available from 1pm to 3pm on Sundays.

But the trust has livened up, with a new operating committee chaired by Bruce Kelly and a supporters group.

Having them involved gave its board time to consider policy and strategic direction, chairman Kritzo Venter said.

The board will now form a tram project team with members of Whanganui District Council, to consider whether or how the line could be extended.

There was funding in the Town Centre Regeneration Project budget for a feasibility study, but the team would have to decide the scope of any extension first, Venter said.

"What's the additional benefit of having such an extended track, and does that benefit outweigh the cost enough to make it feasible?"

Venter is joined on the board by Annette Main, Val Bartrum and Robert Gaskin.

Kelly said the June 2015 flood "knocked the stuffing out of everyone, including the trust".

He arrived in 2016 with fresh enthusiasm and has been writing tram newsletters. His personal suggestion is to extend the tram line into a 1.2km loop through Whanganui's Old Town and make the ride part of a heritage tour that operates daily in summer.

It would add to other heritage attractions - buildings, the two riverboats and the Durie Hill Elevator, he said.

Venter said he liked aspects of the route, including the fact it was a loop.

"Certainly, it connects the river front with the Old Town centre, which is one of the things council has set out to do," he said.