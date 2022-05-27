Jacky Albert (NZ Māori Tennis, left), Kyle Butters, Karen Cranston, David Butters, Jodie Munn, Bruce Potaka, Makem Albert (Hutt Valley Tennis) and Roland Hiri. Photo / Supplied

What a great tennis season this year was.

Whanganui's Paige Hourigan again took the prestigious Tennis Central top female player of the year with Whanganui member Karen Cranston of Ohakune also among the top three finalists.

Cranston won a New Zealand veterans title for singles and doubles this year.

Paige is in England playing pro tournaments and is not expected to be back in Whanganui for some time.

Whanganui's Roland Hiri received a service to tennis award for his years of work at Whanganui tennis (an award David Butters received last year).

The recognition of service to tennis for Roland Hiri fits well with the New Zealand tennis volunteer of the year he was awarded last year.

To top off a great night, the Whanganui Tennis Club received the Tennis Central Club of the Year award.

This was an acknowledgment of not only having one of the best tennis facilities, but for its community and school programmes, and the many others they also run.