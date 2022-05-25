Double happy: Whanganui Lotto ticket wins share of two prizes

Photo / NZME

A Lotto ticket sold in Whanganui has won a share of Wednesday night's second division and Powerball second division prizes.

The ticket bought at Aramoho Mags & Lotto was one of six second division winners who each receive $29,369.

It was also one of two Powerball second division winners, taking the total prize to $34,451.

It's the latest in a run of second division luck around the region. Earlier this month a player who bought a ticket at Countdown Victoria Ave won $22,921, and a ticket sold at QuickStop Taihape collected $17,398.

People who bought a ticket from the shop should check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto NZ store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.