Carlton School principal Gary Johnston. Photo / Robin Ohia



Whanganui school students from year four up are wearing face masks indoors in term 3.

A letter to schools last week said both the Education and Health Ministries "strongly recommended" it, with the policy to be in place until at least the end of week four.

Carlton School principal Gary Johnston said they were "just getting on with it".

"It's become reality and it's about being cautious, really.

"We know the ones who have feelings around not wearing masks and we don't make it an issue.

"You take the fuel away from the fire and things just carry on."

Staff at Carlton had been wearing masks throughout the year already, and now the majority of seniors were as well, Johnston said.

"It just made sense and seemed obvious, whether it's Covid or the flu. As far as staffing goes, it's actually the flu that's been worse than Covid.

"We just want to keep everyone safe."

Whanganui City College deputy principal Val Rooderkerk said she had been anticipating the return of mask wearing.

"I think it's the most sensible thing, especially after the school holidays when kids have been all over the country and in touch with lots of people."

The school had taken a "whanaungatanga approach" to mask wearing, she said.

"You're looking after yourself, you're looking after me and you're looking after your whānau at home.

"Yes, everybody hates them, but we are doing it because it's good for all of us."

According to the ministries, situations where mask wearing may not be practicable could include eating and drinking, playing certain musical instruments, playing indoor sport, singing or drama performance on stage, and physical education.

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton said parents had been given notice at the end of last term about the possibility of mask wearing for years four to six in term 3.

Whānau had been very supportive so far.

"We had seen the difference in one particular class that was very consistent (with mask wearing)," Ireton said.

"It had more regular attendance and the staff were less sick as well."

City College deputy principal Val Rooderkerk says the school has taken a "whanaungatanga approach" to mask wearing.

A walk through the classroom on Wednesday morning showed good consistency with mask wearing, Ireton said.

They were available for pupils to pick up as soon as they got to school.

Statistics around mask wearing had been clear last term, Ireton said.

"Where there was no mandate and a decreased percentage of children wearing masks, there was a far greater percentage of illness for children and staff.

"I want to say a huge thank you/kia ora to our whānau, our teachers, and our kids, who take it seriously and look after everybody."

The vast majority of families had been very supportive of the mask wearing recommendation, Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said.

"Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion and there are a minority of families who are not supporters of face mask wearing indoors for a variety of wide-ranging reasons.

"In such cases, those students are exempted from wearing face masks indoors."

McAllen himself was in favour of the mask wearing recommendation.

The review date is August 19.

"I am pleased that I am not a politician and that as principal of Whanganui High School I can continue to place our greatest emphasis on the most effective teaching, learning and well-being of all of our students and staff."

Rooderkerk said it had been easier this time around to get students to wear masks indoors.

They were last in effect in term 1, when Whanganui was in the red Covid-19 setting.

"The kids have been really good and they understand why it's important for our whanau and for vulnerable people.

"We are in a really busy sport term as well, and I say to them they'll be grumpy if they miss out and can't play because they're having to isolate at home or they're sick."

She had to go out and relearn all the year nine kids' names when mask wearing came to and end in term 2, Rooderkerk said.

"They all looked so different without a mask on.

"That was really strange."