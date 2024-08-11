Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Whanganui Development XV cruise past Wairarapa

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
The Whanganui Development XV season has kicked off.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The McCall Fuel Whanganui Development XV got their representative campaign off to a winning start with a 41-7 victory over Wairarapa Bush Barbarians at Cooks Gardens on Saturday morning.

Played with an earlier 11am kickoff to accommodate the Steelform Whanganui-Wellington Centurions match, the Development XV were into their work bright and early – with fullback Carliwyne Riddles scoring the opening try.

An automatic seven-point penalty try would also be scored.

Goal-kicking first five Sheldon Pakinga then got a double, with other tries coming from reserve back Rusiate Lalanabaravi and returning No 8 Samu Kubunavanua – who was one of four players named who also got minutes in the next game for Whanganui against the Centurions.

Coach Danny Tamehana was happy with the effort.

“First hit-out, and the boys were executing what we trained and what we talked about, so that was pleasing,” Tamehana said.

“We looked at trying to play an expansive game, which we achieved probably in the first 20 minutes, and then being off [without game time] for a while started kicking in and we still maintained a little bit of shape, but I guess a lack of fitness [told].”

Regular Bunnings Warehouse Heartland veterans like Kubunavanua and second five Josaia Bogileka slotted in well and Tamehana was happy with their contribution.

“You noticed a big difference having some experience amongst the group there and the boys were all better players for it – they all led from the front.”

Halfback Daniel Kauika was captain for the game, with openside flanker Stuart Brosnahan the vice-captain.

The Development XV will now prepare for a greater challenge from the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s this coming weekend at Spriggens Park – the Hurricanes squad including five Whanganui players.

“Another step up, I imagine, so we’ve just got to train well this week and hopefully with one game under our belt, we’ll be better for it,” said Tamehana.

Happenings

Year 9-10

The Transit Coachlines WRFU Secondary Schools final for Year 9-10 Boys was held at Spriggens Park on Wednesday. Whanganui City College defeated Rangitīkei College 46-34. The competition was a three-team grade also involving Rupaehu-Kokohuia.

Under 16

The AGC Training Whanganui Under-16 team has been named. It is: Robbie Lilburn (Ruapehu College), William Waitokia (Whanganui High School), Benjamin Karatau (Whanganui Collegiate), Dallas Savage (Cullinane College), Sheldon O’Hagan (Ruapehu), James Olds (Collegiate), Charlie Mabin (Collegiate), Thornton Humphrey (Whanganui Collegiate), Carlos Hay-Martin (WHS), Jahkobe Ahhoi (Cullinane), Crighton Johnson (Cullinane), Hunter Cross (Ruapehu), Toshiya Kuroki (Collegiate), Parlay Clarke (Collegiate), Tana Hawley (WHS), Lachie Stark (Collegiate), Scott Hughes (Cullinane), Ahikaa Kara (Cullinane), Aston Winter (WHS), Sunia Geli (WHS), Nga Wairiki Turia (WHS), Blayke Greenem (Cullinane), Stuart Rose-Sinclair (Ruapehu). Coach: Chrissy Winter; Manager: Shayna Te Riaki.

