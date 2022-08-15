Whanganui RFU chairman Jeff Phillips was a rep - true or false?

Whanganui rugby quiz

1. Border players gave their coach Cole Baldwin a birthday present by beating Taihape in the 2022 premier club final. For him it was birthday number what?

2. What was the specialist position for Cole Baldwin who played 106 games for Whanganui?

3. Whanganui and Marton Old Boys legend Bob Barrell played the first of his 139 rep games in 1963. What was his last season in the reps?

4. Whanganui RFU chairman since 2015 Jeff Phillips was a rep — true or false?

5. Which Whanganui rugby club was founded in 1897?

6. Who is rugby's Takarangi Cup, awarded to the metropolitan sub-union champion, named after?

7. How many All Blacks has Whanganui Collegiate produced?

8. Former Whanganui man Stephen Perofeta is reigning national provincial rugby championship player of the year with what province?

9. First-five Bruce Watt, later an All Black with Canterbury, had 21 rep games for Whanganui in 1957-58 while playing for what club?

10. Who will Whanganui-born Brett Cameron play for in Super Rugby Pacific next year?

Quiz answers

1. No.39.

2. Hooker.

3. 1977.

4. True. A Kaierau man, he played nine rep games as a forward in 1994-95.

5. Pirates.

6. Alex Takarangi, a Whanganui and NZ Maori player, who died in 1960. He was also the Kaierau patron.

7. 15, with the latest being Stephen Perofeta who became an AB this year.

8. Taranaki.

9. Hunterville.

10. The former Crusaders first five-eighth will join the Hurricanes. Cameron played a test for the All Blacks against Japan in 2018.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar.