A riverbank fitness park will soon join Brit Bunkley's Hear My Train A Comin' sculpture on the Whanganui riverside. Photo / NZME

A Whanganui riverbank fitness park concept is finally closer to reality, with approval granted and funding secured.

The concept was first proposed to Whanganui District Council about four years ago and $55,000 has now been approved to develop the area alongside the river walkway and install equipment adjacent to Brit Bunkley's train sculpture.

The project will be paid for with $25,000 from the council's sports and recreation fund, and the Rotary Club of Whanganui's centennial committee has donated $30,000.

The council's property and community services committee this week received a report that the proposal had been through all necessary engagement and funding processes, including community engagement, and Ngā Tāngata Tiaki and Tupoho endorsement, and the council's executive leadership team had given final approval.

The project has been driven by the Sport and Recreation Advisory Group (SARAG), which includes council staff, elected members and Sport Whanganui.

The council's parks team will now determine the most effective footing for the equipment and the work will be carried out as part of the council's schedule over the coming months.

Councillor Rob Vinsen, a member of SARAG, said now the funding had been confirmed, equipment would be ordered from Denmark and was likely to be ready for installation in February 2023.

"Talking about the future, there is a real need for specialist disability equipment and the next phase could be the installation of another pod with a disability focus in the same area," he said.

SARAG member councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said she was delighted the project had reached the final approval stage and commended Vinsen for leading the negotiations and for connecting with a local business that would also supply a piece of equipment for the area.

The council's sport and recreation facilities fund provides $100,000 of grant funding a year as co-funding towards projects that improve sports and recreation facilities within the Whanganui district.

The fund is available to local groups with council-owned or partially owned sports and recreation facilities. There are two funding rounds, which close on April 30 and September 30 each year.

Whanganui Football Charitable Trust successfully applied for $25,000 for the Wembley Park Development Plan last year and the allocation has been carried over to the current year.