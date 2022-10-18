Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui restaurants grapple with rising food prices as consumers price index data reveals big jumps

Jacob McSweeny
By
4 mins to read
La Quattro owner Manjot Singh says price rises, but also the availability of certain products, are causing him headaches. Photo / Bevan Conley

La Quattro owner Manjot Singh says price rises, but also the availability of certain products, are causing him headaches. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui restaurant owners are feeling the pinch as the price of food soared in the last quarter.

The latest Stats NZ data revealed inflation for the year to September was up by 7.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle