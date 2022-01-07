Whanganui production of Fantastic Mr Fox full steam ahead after last-minute substitutions

The classic Roald Dahl novel Fantastic Mr Fox has been adapted for theatre stage, featuring director Kerry Girdwood and wardrobe and makeup lead Bridget Hurley. Photo / Logan Tutty

The Wanganui Repertory Theatre members are counting down the days until their first major production of 2022 hits the stage.

They have adapted the classic Roald Dahl novel Fantastic Mr Fox for the theatre stage, with plenty of energy coming from the singing and dancing numbers.

The production of Fantastic Mr Fox was up in the air for a little bit after losing five key members of the production in December, just five weeks out from opening night.

Among the production members who were lost along the way were director Phil Portland and lead Russell Penton.

Kerry Girdwood was approached about possibly taking on the director's role and felt it would be a shame if the production couldn't go ahead with all the work that had been done.

With a group of young, budding actors about to experience their first time on the Repertory stage, Girdwood said it would have been a "travesty" not to push on.

"That's why we decided to pick it up and get it moving. Because there had been a lot of work done to it and the children, in particular, were devastated at the thought of it not going ahead.

"I have a passion for this place and its reputation and I didn't want to see yet another event fail because of Covid when we knew we could make it work.

"It has been a pretty full-on effort."

Whanganui moving into the Covid-19 orange traffic light setting on December 30 all but confirmed they could go move forward and have the show with minimal restrictions in place.

Girdwood said the script had plenty of room for interpretation, and interpret they did.

"There are very strong elements of pantomime and we are emphasising those elements. We want that audience anticipation.

"We will find out during this coming week if the children are up for it because we have done a lot of work to it.

"We have some fabulous members on this cast."

Wardrobe and makeup lead Bridget Hurley said the production would be a great laugh and a perfect show for children as the school holidays come to an end.

"It's very wholesome. It's very Roald Dahl; wholesome with the family giggles.

"We have this gorgeous group of young cast and they are just growing and blossoming through the process. It is a real family environment. Everyone is mentoring someone else."

Girdwood said theatre was a team sport "as much as the All Blacks".

"The tiniest little contribution is just as important as the lead act. It's teamwork, if one misses out, it doesn't go proper," she said.

Evening performances will be held on January 20-23 at 6pm. There will also be three daytime shows on January 22-24 at 11am.

Tickets are available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at https://www.wanganuirepertorytheatre.co.nz/.