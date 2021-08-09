Rep talk: Russo Penton, an enthusiastic actor

Enthusiastic actor Russell Penton

"This is the fifth show I've done with Repertory Theatre ", Russell Penton told me.

"I was in the rehearsed readings earlier this year, the Heritage Weekend last year, 'The Daylight Atheist ' and the one we've just done this year, " Shenanigans Wake'"."

Russell returned to New Zealand from Australia a year or two ago and has been active in Whanganui theatre ever since.

While he was working in Sydney he managed to get a lot of work as a film extra.

"I enjoyed that but there's quite a lot of waiting around though," he said.

In 'Direct Hit 'Russell is one of two males in the cast.

"Well there's me and the sound guy - you hear about him, but you never actually see him.

"I really like being the only guy with all these gorgeous women around.

"My character is described as being pretty dishy too but really he's a bit of a scoundrel two-timing his girlfriend."

Is he enjoying the rehearsals?

"Yes. I'm loving it!" Russell grinned.

Come and see Russell play this rascally character in 'Direct Hit' at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, August 19 at 7:30pm, Friday (20th), and Saturday (21st).

There's a matinee at 2:00pm on Sunday (22nd) with performances on the following Wednesday (25th) to Friday (27th)