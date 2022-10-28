Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui prison to resume face-to-face visits after none for nine months

Emma Bernard
By
5 mins to read
Whanganui Prison has had no face-to-face visits since January. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Staffing shortages have meant Whanganui prisoners have gone nine months without face-to-face visits.

Visits were stopped at all prisons in January as part of Covid-19 health measures but have since resumed at the majority of

