Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui: Experts share their thoughts on how the new system is going

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
Te Whatu Ora Whanganui interim district director Andrew McKinnon. Photo / Supplied

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui interim district director Andrew McKinnon. Photo / Supplied

Outside of a rebrand, it's been "pretty much business as usual" for most people under Te Whatu Ora Whanganui (Health New Zealand), interim district director Andrew McKinnon says.

It's been almost four months since the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle