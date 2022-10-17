Letters: 'We need cannabis decriminalisation'

One reader is arguing for cannabis decriminalisation over legalisation. Photo / Bevan Conley

I object to Dr Jarrod Gilbert's claims. We don't need cannabis legalisation. We need decriminalisation.

We don't need the "health" market to be flooded with sugary candies to imbibe cannabis, as has happened in the US.

We need research on medical uses and harms, we need adults to be able to grow for personal use and smoke on private property.

Money needs to be spent on addiction treatment and supporting families with this.

Cannabis affects all minds differently, long-term increased tolerance has its own set of functional issues, and cannabis withdrawal is no joke ... ask any heavy user who's given up.

HANS KNUCKEY

Whanganui

Respect and professionalism

I suffer from Parkinson's Disease and on Friday my wife Dot and I were enjoying our lunch at the Springvale Garden Centre Cafe when two St John Ambulance staff sat at a table just behind Dot.

She made a couple of jokes with them and it was soon time for us to leave. We got up from our table and Dot got my walker ready for me to get myself ready to go out to the car park and get into the car.

All went well until I was about to walk around the rear of the car and get into the passenger front seat.

Once again my Parkinsons took over and I lost my balance and fell onto the ground behind the car.

It was very embarrassing lying sprawled on the ground and Dot said that she would go into the cafe and ask the two ambos if they could give her assistance to get me back up on my feet. While she was in asking them a man came up to me and asked if I needed assistance and I said thank you but my wife was in asking the two ambos if they could assist.

He said that he would stay with me until she came back. He introduced himself as Simon and he stayed until Dot returned with the two Ambos.

The ambos were terrific in that they treated us with respect and professionalism.

On behalf of Dot and myself, I want to pass on our sincere thanks to Simon and the two Ambulance men. Thanks to you all.

GRAEME PLEASANTS

Whanganui