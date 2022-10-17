Voyager 2022 media awards
Letters: 'We need cannabis decriminalisation'

Whanganui Chronicle
One reader is arguing for cannabis decriminalisation over legalisation. Photo / Bevan Conley

I object to Dr Jarrod Gilbert's claims. We don't need cannabis legalisation. We need decriminalisation.

We don't need the "health" market to be flooded with sugary candies to imbibe cannabis, as has happened in the

