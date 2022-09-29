The incident occurred near the intersection of Victoria Ave and Guyton St. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police are investigating after a video of what appears to be the assault of a homeless person in the city's CBD surfaced on social media.

It is unclear exactly when the video was made, although it was dark and shops on Victoria Ave were closed.

A police spokesperson said it was aware of the video and staff were working to identify the people in it.

Community House manager Shelley Loader said a selection of people had been asked to keep an eye out for the man who appeared to be assaulted in the video.

"Support was offered to him," she said. "He had some bruising and was encouraged to report the incident to police but he didn't want to. He also said no to medical attention.

"There was also an offer to accompany him to WINZ to try to organise a tent because he is currently homeless and there is no housing available."

Loader said people were people, regardless of their circumstances.

"We need to look out for each other and be kind."