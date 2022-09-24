FENZ responded to the incident just after 11am on Sunday. Photo / Mike Tweed

Three people received moderate injuries in a crash at the intersection of Great North Rd (State Highway 3) and Rapanui Rd in Whanganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said a car and a ute collided at the intersection just after 11am on Sunday.

Two fire crews and a support vehicle responded from the Whanganui station.

"We administered first-aid, liaised with police and waited for the ambulance to arrive."

The spokesperson said there was heavy traffic in the area, and Great North Rd was blocked.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services freed two motorists from their vehicles.

"Ambulance staff treated three patients with moderate injuries."

One lane of Great North Rd/SH3 was blocked for a short time, she said.

A ute and a car collided on the corner of Great North and Rapanui roads. Photo / Mike Tweed

A local resident said they heard a "very loud bang" before heading to the scene to see if they could help.

"It was the unmistakable sound of a car crash, and a few seconds after that I heard people screaming.

"I think there was just one guy in the red ute. It looked like people were really angry with him. I heard people saying he had been driving way too fast.

"There was just a swarm of activity before emergency services got there."

A St John spokesperson said two people were transported to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

The local resident said they were told a 6-month-old puppy travelling in the car involved in the crash was missing following the incident.