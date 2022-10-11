The October public forum will be held in the UCOL Atrium, Rutland St. Photo / Bevan Conley

The October public forum will be held in the UCOL Atrium, Rutland St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui & Partners' board, including two new members, will front up to answer questions at the economic development agency's next public forum.

People are being invited to submit questions ahead of the forum on October 20.

Chief executive Hannah Middleton said the agency aimed to learn from the business community and lead by example.

"We talk about inclusivity and relationship building in all of the work we do; our public forum provides another opportunity for us to hear from our community and work towards supporting them in the ways they consider most important."

Middleton said Whanganui & Partners delivered a fresh format at each of its biannual public forums.

"This time, our board will lead the forum and provide an opportunity to hear from the people overseeing Whanganui & Partners' strategic direction and providing the governance necessary for us to perform to our full potential."

Middleton and board chairman Pahia Turia will provide an update on the organisation's key activities and the region's economic position. The Annual Report 2021/22 will also be available.

The forum will introduce the board's two newest members, Michelle Caldwell and Mark Cleaver, who joined earlier this year.

Michelle Caldwell. Photo / Supplied

Caldwell is director and marketing strategist at Destinate NZ. She has more than 25 years' experience working in New Zealand tourism, including on destinations and activities such as Huka Jet, Rainbow Springs and Mt Ruapehu's ski fields. She also has more than 10 years' experience in governance roles in the tourism sector.

Cleaver is chief executive of Massey Ventures, a commercialisation and venture investment business. He has more than 20 years' experience in the research and education sectors and has held governance roles for companies in the agri-tech and robotics fields. Cleaver is the co-founder of Aero Sports Protection and has helped technology-based start-ups become successful businesses. He was on the board of the former Manawatū economic development agency, Vision Manawatū.

Mark Cleaver. Photo / Supplied

The other board members are Turia, Gaelle Deighton, Phill Bedford, Anne-Marie Broughton and Stephen Lee.

Middleton said the agency opted for different venues at its forums, with the October event to be held in UCOL's Atrium.

"We have a diverse business community, and we find holding our forums at a range of venues allows us to refresh our perspectives and those of our guests. Education is vitally important to our region's progress and prosperity; the UCOL Atrium is a great place to be as we plan for growth and opportunity."

The free public forum is at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 20, at UCOL Atrium, Rutland St. Register at discoverwhanganui.nz/forum. Questions for the board can be emailed to info@whanganuiandpartners.nz. There will also be an opportunity to ask a question in person at the forum.