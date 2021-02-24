Whanganui news in brief:Car into ditch, Public forum and Plans for Sea Week

Driftwood Sculpture competition. Photo / File

Car into ditch

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a single-vehicle incident on State Highway 1 on Wednesday. A car crashed into a ditch near Hunterville just after midday.

Public forum

Whanganui & Partners will hold a public forum on March 23 to talk about the work the economic development agency does, with members of the business community to speak about events of the past year.

The forum will be held at Frank Bar + Eatery, 60 Ridgway St, on Tuesday, March 23, from 5.30pm-7.30pm. Attendance is free but guests are encouraged to register at https://www.addevent.com/event/kU6077281

Plans for Sea Week

The Conservation Department and other organisations are planning Whanganui activities for Sea Week, March 6-14.

They include stories and songs at Whanganui Regional Museum, a driftwood sculpture competition, the Coastal Restoration Trust conference, a movie and a clean-up at South Beach.

See Whanganui band

Whanganui prog metal three-piece Pull Down The Sun will play a show at Frank Bar + Eatery on Friday, March 5, as part of a nationwide tour.

The band released their debut album Of Valleys and Mountains last year. Joining them will be Shed (Tool tribute), Steal This Band (System of a Down tribute), Fall of Them, and Mr Sudden Death. Tickets are $15 through Cosmic Touring or $20 on the door. The concert begins at 8pm.