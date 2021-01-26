Whanganui news in brief: Trucks rolls on state highway, house burns

Inspire Net's chief executive James Watts will speak in Whanganui on Thursday, February 4.

Internet insight

Internet provider Inspire Net's chief executive James Watts will speak in Whanganui on Thursday, February 4. He will talk about the infrastructure his business puts in, how it is maintained and upgraded, and new areas it is involved in. The talk is part of the LARFS@4 series for lifestyle, agribusiness, rural and farming people but anyone can attend. It's at 4pm in the function room at Stellar Restaurant & Bar.

Grass catches fire

Fire and Emergency was called to a small fire in a backyard in Brooking St, Tawhero, on Monday. A spokesman said it was a small grass fire which was put out in about 20 minutes.

Truck rolls on SH1

Traffic was slowed on State Highway 1 after a truck rolled near the intersection of Onslow St and SH1 at Ohingaiti about 4.35pm on Monday. A Fire and Emergency spokesman said no extrication was required and crews assisted until police arrived. Traffic management was in place, with the road fully cleared just before 6pm.

Track needs fix

A stretch of the Mangapurua Track in Whanganui National Park will be closed to anyone passing through on February 16 and 17. On those days, weather permitting, the Conservation Department will remove rock from bluffs uphill from the Bridge to Nowhere, and replace another bridge. The work will improve track safety and must be done before cycling's Tour Aotearoa in late February.

Concerts aid charity

A photo in Monday's Chronicle of the Wanganui Ukulele Orchestra performing at the Mainstreet Caboodle was incorrectly captioned. The orchestra is playing a run of Tiny Porch concerts to raise money for charity. Concerts can be booked on its Facebook page.

House burns

Two fire trucks from Taumarunui were called out early on Tuesday. Emergency services were alerted to a house fire on North St just after 5am. Though the fire had taken a hold by the time the trucks arrived, it was put out in about 30 minutes. A fire investigator was sent to the scene.