Whanganui news in brief: New picnic spots, Xmas day weather, free yoga classes

New picnic spot

Volunteer Lincoln Paul has co-ordinated the building of three new picnic tables at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. They are at Te Akatea ki Kapiti, a pasture area being newly revegetated that has an ocean view toward Kapiti Island. Also, Whanganui artist Des Bovey's poster of the sanctuary's wildlife is available for sale.

Pre-Christmas rain

Rain is expected in Whanganui from today onwards but MetService is still predicting a dry Christmas Day. Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a low pressure system was forming in the Tasman Sea. "That's going to wrap around the country around that Wednesday and Thursday period, and it's looking like it'll bring some wet weather to Whanganui on both those days. "On Tuesday there'll be bits and pieces of rain throughout the day, more likely in the afternoon hours. The rain will get more substantial as we go into Wednesday." While it would remain relatively wet up until Thursday evening, Ferris said winds would turn around to the southwest overnight and things should clear up around the region. "There's the chance of an early shower on Friday morning, then fine spells with temperatures of 20C. The westerly winds will be slowly dying out through the day. The low will be moving pretty quickly across the country and away to the east." There could be a little more wet weather on Boxing Day (Saturday). Temperatures would remain at around 23-24C through to Thursday, Ferris said. "The most intense rain this week is expected to move through pretty quickly. It will be heavy for a time, but at this point it's not looking like we'll reach any warning criteria."

Free yoga classes

Free yoga classes are being offered by several instructors at Pakaitore (Moutua Gardens), Taupo Quay over the Christmas and New Year period, as part of 12 Days of Summer Yoga by the Awa. It will begin on December 24 and run until January 4. Each session runs from 9.30 am to 10.45am and is suitable "for all the whanau, all shapes, all sizes, all experiences, and all are welcome".

Read all about it

News on the go with the NZ Herald app. Get it free.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.