New crossings are art, inclusive, and recognise Whanganui's diversity, reader says. Photo / File

LGBTQ+ crossings

New Plymouth has just installed an LGBTQI+ pedestrian crossing.

I have emailed the relevant committee councillors and mayor to consider this. Possibly in the bridge block being revamped? It is art, it's inclusive, and it recognises Whanganui's diversity.

The recent Tahi statue (by our bridge's city entrance) caught folk by surprise. I love it as it has created active discussion when you stand there. Social media users created fresh 'insight' and nicknamed it 'The Kumara Chip.'

I may not agree but art is meant to stimulate thinking and discussion. That's what happened when public art goes up; discussion ensues and Whanganui loves its chatter.

Rangiora St beach area has its famous Beatles crossing. A precedent for variety is there.

It would also let our LGBTQI+ youth, their families and friends know that support can be subtle but it is there.

ROSS FALLEN

Castlecliff

Stop the vandalism

There are hundreds of us in Castlecliff who would like to see the vandalism down at the children's playground and also on the reserves and roads around Rangiora St stopped.

An "unauthourised" speed bump - which would have at least slowed the hoons responsible for widespread damage - was quickly pulled down [by police].

But the council is responsible for expensive signs saying "don't blah blah blah" and the latest 'don't litter' sign on Seafront Rd is merely another addition to a series of signs over the years.

Has the council listened to those of us who live here and have to put up with the hoons, the whining noise of the trail bikes? We think not.

And when a local resident spends their own money and their own initiative to make things better, they get confronted by the Police.

The council is responsible for the care of the reserves and dunes, as another of its bylaw signs clearly states. But we have no evidence of that.

RUTH TIDEMANN

Castlecliff