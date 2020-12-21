Stage set for Suzuki International Series showdown at Cemetery Circuit

Cemetery Circuit always draws a big Boxing Day crowd. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's iconic Cemetery Circuit motorcycle race meeting has been running every Boxing Day for the past 70 years.

And once again the festive magic will continue as Whanganui stages its traditional motorcycle race meeting, lighting up the tarmac on its world-famous course on Saturday.

The popular three-round Suzuki International Series is now marking its 13th season, with this year's 70th Cemetery Circuit race meeting on Boxing Day the traditional final showdown.

The 2020 edition of the series was at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park on the first weekend in December and Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, in Feilding, followed as host venue for round two a week later, on December 13.

Now the racers head to Whanganui for the final throw of the dice.

Every season the safety barriers are put up alongside Whanganui's world-renowned motorcycle "street fight", with straw bales positioned and spectator fencing laid out along the gutters of the city's public streets.

Started in 1951, the Cemetery Circuit event is likely to be another scorcher this year, both in terms of the sun beating down and of bike riders trying to beat each other to the chequered flag.

Leading riders expected to challenge for the top honours include Taupo's two-timer former Suzuki International Series champion and current national superbike No 2 Scott Moir, Glen Eden's former national 600cc and superbike champion Daniel Mettam, Wellington's two-time former national superbike champion Sloan Frost, Whanganui firebrand Jayden Carrick, Auckland's Dave Sharp, powerhouse Whakatane brothers Mitch and Damon Rees, Whanganui's multi-talented Richie Dibben and Te Awamutu's Dave Hall.

In addition to the glamour Formula One class, there are races for Formula Two (600cc bikes), Formula Three, Bears (non-Japanese bikes), 150cc GIXXER Cup class racers, pre-89 Post Classics, F1 Sidecars, F2 Sidecars, Supersport 300 and Super Motard (dirt bike) riders.

The racers will hare down Ridgway St, along Wilson St, into Taupo Quay and Heads Rd, before looping around Guyton St and back into Ridgway again, all of it at eye-watering speeds, often in excess of 200km/h.

There is no doubt that these riders will ignore stop signals, fail to give way and, most probably, swerve across the centre line at every opportunity.

The Cemetery Circuit race meeting returns to the streets of Whanganui on Boxing Day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

And there are very few places in the world where this can happen, Whanganui counted as the premier street race venue in the Southern Hemisphere.

The 1.6km course comprises eight corners, a railway crossing, an over-bridge and blind s-bends, flanked on either side by graveyard headstones.

Thousands of spectators will cram every nook and cranny as bikes race past almost within touching distance. Riders can't believe it and spectators love it.

You have to be there on Boxing Day to see who takes out the series overall and, of course, to witness who claims the most sought-after, one-off Robert Holden Feature race trophy.

Series promoter and organiser Allan 'Flea' Willacy said "it's almost unbelievable, but entry numbers are up on last year" and he expects the final round on the Cemetery Circuit will be an "absolute cracker".

"We are in an enviable position in New Zealand, considering what's been happening around the Covid-19 pandemic, with spectators able to travel and watch these events up close and personal here in New Zealand," he said.

"Let's show the rest of the world how we get behind our motorsport, put on your sun hat, slap on the sun-block and come and watch the best motorcycle racing that New Zealand has to offer."

Class leaders after the second of three rounds in the 2020 Suzuki International Series are Christchurch's Alastair Hoogenboezem (Formula One); Rangiora's Avalon Biddle (Formula Two); Nikau Valley's Richard Markham-Barrett (Formula Three); Wellington's Malcolm Bielski (Bears Senior); Whanganui's Blane Hannah (Bears Junior); Levin's Justin Maunder (GIXXER 150 Cup); Hastings' Gian Louie (Post Classics, pre-89 Senior); Ngaruawahia's Steve Bridge (Post Classics, pre-89 Junior); Tauranga's Barry Smith and Stu Dawe (F1 Sidecars); Albany's Mark Halls and Michelle MacLean (F2 Sidecars); Taumarunui's Jette Josiah (Super Motard); Timaru's Harry Parker (Supersport 300).