Wanganui Radio Control Car Club hosts club champs

Club Treasurer of the Wanganui Radio Control Car Club Zac Reid said 70 drivers are competing in the inaugural club champs. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Airport Rd will be filled with noise this weekend and it won't be from planes flying in and out of town.

The Wanganui Radio Control Car Club is holding its inaugural club championships this weekend, with 70 drivers entered from around the country.

Club Treasurer Zac Reid said it would be New Zealand's second-biggest race day of the year and encourages anyone interested in racing to come down and watch for free.

Saturday will be a qualifying day with winners progressing to the various final stages on the Sunday.

Drivers will be down on Friday fine-tuning their motors and suspension, making sure their cars are set for the big weekend.

"We've got a cash race, where we have two cars racing at a time with some prize money.

"There is about $700 for the top three placings, plus prizes. It's just a fun, competitive family race weekend."

Races typically last about 60 minutes, with Reid looking to extend that slightly for the final so it's the longest race in the country.

"We come in for fuel approximately every seven minutes and have a pitman that fills the car up for you.

"It's a long time. It's draining, it's a lot of time standing up and concentrating and you need to spend a lot of time on your car to make sure it doesn't fall apart."

The club launched the track in June, with Reid stoked with how much it continues to grow and evolve.

"We have more jumps now and we've got new surfaces so it has a bit more grip. We have astro turf around the track and it's starting to get real tidy. It naturally just gets better and better."

Reid applauded Whanganui Airport manager Phil McBride for allowing the club to build the track on the land and allowing them to grow and flourish.

"We've got so many businesses that have helped us but without him none of this would be possible anyway."

A coffee and food truck will be down at the track for both days providing refreshments for the drivers and crowd. There will also be a few small car shops for people interested in buying parts for their cars.

Reid encouraged everyone to drive through the gates and park inside their track premises on Airport Rd for safety reasons.

"Come down and have a look. If someone is interested in getting into the hobby then you can ask anyone at the track and they will point you in the right direction.

"It's a fun day out and we are really keen to get people into the hobby."

Visit https://www.facebook.com/wanganuirc for any more information or questions about the club.