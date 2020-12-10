Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Wanganui Radio Control Car Club hosts club champs

3 minutes to read

Club Treasurer of the Wanganui Radio Control Car Club Zac Reid said 70 drivers are competing in the inaugural club champs. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By:

Whanganui's Airport Rd will be filled with noise this weekend and it won't be from planes flying in and out of town.

The Wanganui Radio Control Car Club is holding its inaugural club championships this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.